//Valdosta natives honored during GSU 2024 fall graduation ceremony

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Georgia State University honors Valdosta natives along with more than 3,000 students at the fall 2024 commencement ceremony.

Release:

More than 3,000 students earned certificates and degrees at the associate’s, bachelor’s, and graduate levels from Georgia State University at the end of the fall 2024 semester. Students were recognized during commencement in December.

Students from your coverage area include:

Nicole Zhao of Valdosta (31602), a Bachelor of Business Administration degree in Marketing with a minor in Entertainment Media Management

Bhoomy Patel of Valdosta (31602), a Bachelor of Science degree in Biological Science

Jeneisha Jones of Valdosta (31601), a Bachelor of Science In Nursing degree

Angela Patton of Valdosta (31605), an Associate of Science degree with studies in Psychology

Georgia State University, one of the largest, most innovative multi-campus public research universities, transforms the lives of students, advances the frontiers of knowledge and strengthens the workforce of the future. With campuses in and around metro Atlanta, Georgia State readies students for professional pursuits, educates future leaders and prepares citizens for lifelong learning.

One of the nation’s fastest-growing research institutions, Georgia State’s scholarship and research focus on solving complex issues ranging from the most fundamental questions of the universe to the most challenging issues of our day, while our creative activities expand and enrich the world.