//Valdosta man wanted in rape investigation arrested in LA

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 52-year-old man wanted in Valdosta in connection to a rape investigation of a minor was arrested in Los Angeles.

Release:

Arrested: Manuel Gomez, Hispanic male, 52 years of age

On January 3, 2025, detectives with the Valdosta Police Department received a complaint of a sexual assault of a child under the age of 16. As detectives investigated the case, they determined that over a time span of approximately 5 years, Manuel Gomez, 52 years of age, had been sexually assaulting a juvenile female under the age of 16, on numerous occasions.

On January 10, 2025, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Gomez for:

Rape-felony;

Aggravated child molestation-felony;

Sexual battery of a child under 16 years of age-felony; and

Cruelty to children 1st degree-felony.

Detectives received information that Gomez fled to Los Angeles, California. Detectives continued to work

with the Los Angeles Police Department to locate Gomez. On February 4, 2025, officers with LAPD located Gomez and took him into custody.

Gomez will be extradited to Valdosta to face criminal charges. Detectives are continuing to investigate the

case, while working with federal agencies in reference to his illegal immigrant status.

“This is a very sad situation and my heart breaks for this child who was victimized for years, by someone she trusted. I am so proud of the hard work and dedication of our detectives, who continued to look for

Gomez and ensure that he was taken into custody.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.