//Valdosta man arrested in drug bust

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 37-year-old Valdosta man was arrested by the Valdosta Police Department after a narcotics investigation.

Release:

Arrested: Jeffery Xavier Waldon, African American male, 37 years of age, Valdosta resident

On February 20, 2025, the Narcotics Detectives with the Valdosta Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3000 block of Ginny Drive. The resident, Jeffery Xavier Waldon, 37, was present at the house when the detectives arrived. During the search of Waldon’s property, detectives located two firearms, over 108 grams of cocaine, and over 35 grams of marijuana, both of which were packaged for narcotics sales. Detectives also located over 10 grams of crack cocaine, over 40 Fentanyl pills, over 60 Tramadol pills, and 10 Acetaminophen with codeine pills. Detectives found tools and currency which are also indicative of narcotics sales.

Waldon was arrested on the scene without incident and transported to Lowndes County Jail. Waldon is facing charges of:

2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony;

Trafficking cocaine-felony;

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of Schedule II (Fentanyl) controlled substance with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of Schedule III (Tylenol 3) controlled substance with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of Schedule IV (Tramadol) controlled substance with the intent to distribute-felony; and

Possession of drug-related items-misdemeanor.

“This was great work by our Narcotics Detectives, who not only seized dangerous narcotics, preventing them from reaching our streets, but they also took firearms out of the hands of a convicted felon.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.