//Valdosta Mall, Valdosta Dry Cleaners donates to Wildcat Wear Clothing Closet

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Mall and Valdosta Dry Cleaners makes contributions to the Wildcat Wear Clothing Closet for VCS students and staff.

Release:

Valdosta Mall and Valdosta Dry Cleaners were recognized for their generous contributions to the Wildcat Wear Clothing Closet. Through their donations of hangers and racks, they played a key role in bringing this vision to life. Beyond their initial donations, they have committed to supporting families in need by providing essential clothing and supplies. Their ongoing support is instrumental in making a meaningful difference in our community and empowering those we serve. Let’s take a moment to thank them for their incredible generosity!

The Wildcat Wear Clothing Closet is free to ALL Valdosta City Schools students, parents, and staff. You do not have to meet any additional requirements to be eligible. Since it is housed on the campus of Valdosta Early College Academy, you must shop by appointment only. To schedule an appointment or to donate items, please contact Ms. Stokes via email at: astokes@gocats.org