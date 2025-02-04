//Valdosta Community Protection to resume pre-hurricane operations

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – City of Valdosta Community Protection releases an effective date to resume issuing notices for code violations.

Release:

The City of Valdosta’s Community Protection Division will resume issuing notices of corrections for code violations effective March 1, 2025. As part of the city’s commitment to maintaining a safe and clean community, enforcement will include, but is not limited to, the following:

Downed trees on properties

Trees on homes

Abandoned vehicles

Vermin harborage

As we transition back to pre-hurricane operations, the City recognizes that some property owners may still be awaiting responses from their insurance companies or FEMA regarding disaster-related damages. Residents with open claims or pending assistance are encouraged to provide documentation demonstrating their ongoing efforts to address these issues.

“Our priority is to work with our residents while ensuring that our community remains safe and well-maintained,” said Anetra Riley, Neighborhood Development and Community Protection Manager. “We understand the challenges that many homeowners continue to face and will take documented circumstances into consideration.”

Property owners who receive a notice of correction and need assistance navigating available resources should contact the Community Protection Division at 229-671-3617.

For more information on city services and updates, visit www.valdostacity.com or follow the City of Valdosta on social media.