//Two Valdosta residents arrested for burglary, aggravated assault

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department has arrested two individuals for burglary and aggravated assault after an investigation.

Release:

Arrested 1: Faren Bush, African American male, 19 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Mahlek Bartee, African American male, 17 years of age, Valdosta resident

On February 5, 2025, at approximately 11:20 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to an address in the 1400 block of San Bernardino Way, after a citizen called E911 about a dispute. When officers arrived at the house, the victim reported that a person, who was identified as Mahlek Bartee, 17 years of age, had opened her bedroom window and entered her room without her consent. She stated that once she saw Bartee in her room, she tried to run.

She reported that Bartee stole her cell phone and pushed her to the ground.

The victim’s mother heard the commotion between her daughter and Bartee, so she went outside to see what was happening. When she got outside and attempted to remove Bartee from her daughter, she reported that Faren Bush, 19 years of age, pointed a gun at her and threatened her.

Bush and Bartee then left the house in a vehicle. Officers were provided with a detailed description of the car they had fled the scene in. Officers located the vehicle in the 500 block of South Lee Street and conducted a traffic stop. Bush ran from the car and was apprehended after a short foot chase. Officers found a handgun in Bush’s clothing. The gun was reported stolen through the Remerton Police Department.

Due to the nature of the incident, Valdosta Police Department Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to the scene and investigated the incident.

Both Bush and Bartee were arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail. Bartee has been charged with Burglary- 1st degree (felony), robbery by sudden snatching (felony), simple battery-family violence (misdemeanor), and cruelty to children-3rd degree (misdemeanor).

Bush has been charged with aggravated assault (felony), terroristic threats (felony), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (felony), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (felony), theft by receiving stolen property-firearm (felony), and misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.