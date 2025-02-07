//Turner Center’s SCORE Concert Series features Harpist Angelica Hairston

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The third concert in the Turner Center’s 2024-2025 SCORE Music Appreciation Concert Series will feature Harpist Angelica Hairston.

Release:

The Turner Center for the Arts announces the third concert in their 2024-2025 SCORE Music Appreciation Concert Series, which features Harpist Angelica Hairston. The concert will take place on Tuesday, February 11, at 7 p.m., in the Turner Center art galleries, 527 N. Patterson Street, in Valdosta.

Renowned as a harpist, educator, and change maker, Angelica Hairston’s mastery of the harp and commitment to equity position her as an internationally coveted artist. She serves as an Artist in Residence at Palm Heights Resort in Grand Cayman and is a recipient of the Sphinx Organization’s prestigious MPower Artist Grant; granting her the invitation to perform and conduct groundbreaking research at the distinguished University of Ghana, Accra.

An Atlanta-based harpist whose influence extends across continents and cultures, Hairston has achieved global acclaim for her performances that lie at the intersection of wellness and liberation. She holds notable collaborations with leaders include Chelsea Jackson Roberts of Peloton, Octavia Raheem of Devoted to Rest™, and Tricia Hersey of the Nap Ministry. She has also performed concertos alongside esteemed orchestras including the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Nashville Symphony Orchestra, Montgomery Symphony, and the Daytona Solisti Chamber Orchestra, along with performances at the International Harp Academy of the Pacific in Vancouver, Canada and the Judith Liber Harp Academy in Lake Como, Italy.

Hairston holds Certification in Music Therapy and Sound Healing from the University of the District of Columbia, a Master of Music Industry Leadership as a 2015 MLK Fellow from Northeastern University, and a Bachelor of Music from The Glenn Gould School of The Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto, Canada, where she studied under world-renowned harpist Judy Loman.

The SCORE program is made possible through a National Endowment for the Arts grant and a matching sponsorship from Dan and Carolyn Coleman, of Valdosta. The 2024-2025 SCORE season features two student performances in the morning and an adult concert in the evening, each day of the scheduled concert. This program provides the opportunity for fifth-grade students to expand their outlook on the arts. Students participate in an immersive classical music performance followed by a tour of the galleries at the Turner Center.

“In addition to our adult evening performances, the Turner Center brings all fifth graders in the Valdosta City Schools through the galleries throughout the year to view professional classical music performances,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. “Youth are also exposed to art gallery and concert etiquette and are led through an engaging tour of the exhibits currently on display.”

The remaining concert date for the 2024-2025 season is March 4, 2025, featuring Camerata South, string quartet.

Tickets are $25/ea and can be purchased ahead of time online at turnercenter.org or by calling 229.247.2787. Tickets will also be available at the door on the evening of the performance. For more information, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make necessary arrangements.