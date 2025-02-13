//Turner Center to offer Glassblowing Workshop

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is offering Glassblowing Workshops and Experiences with artist James Downey.

Release:

The Turner Center for the Arts is offering Glassblowing Workshops and Experiences with artist James Downey. Registration is open for ages 12+ to enroll in these beginner-friendly classes, where students receive hands-on experience as they shape molten glass. Classes are available as one-hour and 30-minute sessions on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for the month of February only. All classes are located at the Richard Hill Glass Studio, 506 N. Ashley St., on the Turner Center’s campus.

A student shapes molten glass in a class with James Downey at the Turner Center.

Each student chooses what they will create from options that include a paperweight, cup, bowl, or ornament. On Feb. 14 only, couples can register for a Glassblowing Experience to create a heart-shaped paperweight together. All other Glassblowing Workshops and Experiences are one-on-one classes, although friends and family of students are invited to watch.

James Downey gathers molten glass on a rod at the Turner Center.

To register, visit turnercenter.org/classes, or contact Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at 229.247.2787.