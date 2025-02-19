//Turner Center to host Youth Art Month exhibition

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host students artwork in the upcoming Youth Art Month exhibition.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the artwork of students from approximately 50 regional schools in the Youth Art Month exhibition, opening on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 1-4 p.m. Travis Pate State Farm Insurance Agency is the sponsor of Youth Art Month 2025. Light refreshments will be served.

In conjunction with the National Art Education Association and the Council for Art Education, Youth Art Month celebrates a national recognition of youth art education. This year’s theme is “Healing Through Color.” This exhibit allows art teachers across the region the opportunity to select outstanding student art to be showcased in the Turner Center galleries until March 19.

“Hosting Youth Art Month is something all of us at the Turner Center look forward to every year. We understand how special it can be for aspiring young artists to see their art hung on the gallery walls, and we are blessed to be able to host this event again this year,” said Madison Caldwell, curator/artistic administrator for the Center. “Youth Art Month is a time of inspiration and rejuvenation. It is truly awe-inspiring to see pure joy, pride, and creativity that each young artist exudes as they show off their work to friends, family, and the community. This incredible event celebrates all our amazing young artists.

High school artwork will be juried and awarded cash prizes by a panel of Valdosta State University art faculty members. An invitation design competition will also take place, wherein the winner’s artwork will be used as the cover image on the Turner Center’s 38th Annual Spring Into Art invitation.

For more information on the upcoming gallery opening or other classes and activities offered by the Turner Center for the Arts, call 229.247.2787 or visit turnercenter.org.