//Turner Center spotlights Klein Family’s art experiences

Photo: Savanna and Ezra Klein create work using pastels with Instructor Debra Kantelis.

VALDOSTA – The Klein Family speaks on art experiences that spark youth creativity while attending classes and camps at the Turner Center.

For two years, Michelle Klein has regularly enrolled her three homeschooled children – Levi, Savanna, and Ezra – in art classes and camps at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts. She shares how these programs involve them in unique experiences that spark their creativity.

Savanna and Ezra Klein, along with their classmates, prepare for culinary class with Mikki Hudson of Jessie’s Restaurant and Catering during Art Around the World Youth Summer Art Camp 2024.

In early 2023, Klein enrolled her family in an annual membership plan at the Turner Center. Since that time, her children have participated in classes such as pottery, glassblowing, drawing, and the annual “Art of Writing” contest. They are also regular attendees of youth summer and winter art camps. The family has regularly visited the Turner Center galleries (located at 527 N. Patterson St.) to enjoy the wide variety of art displayed for free public viewing.

Klein shared that her children are participating in unique experiences not offered elsewhere. She described how in youth classes, her children learn how to create artwork from scratch, and went on to say, “They are learning each step of the art process from experienced and passionate artists.” She also described the entire family’s enjoyment when visiting the galleries, saying, “We enjoy touring the galleries to see the various expressions and media on display from talented artists. It exposes us all to new and different ways of seeing life.”

Ezra Klein displays a ceramic tile in progress.

The three Klein children are already exhibiting interests in specific fields of the arts. Levi (age 15) loves working one-on-one with a professional glass artist in the Glassblowing Experience. Savanna (age 11) enjoys creating her own work in the monthly Kids Pottery Workshops, and Ezra (age 8) looks forward to hands-on Youth Summer and Winter Art Camps each year. Klein described how the creative skills her three children are learning apply to their daily activities, saying, “They are creative builders and like to modify their toys and create what they want to play with. They use Legos, metal pieces, hot glue, popsicle sticks, cardboard, etc.”

The Kleins actively advocate for others to join in the fun and valuable experiences they are enjoying at the Turner Center. Klein often tells other families about these experiences, and Savanna invites friends to join her for classes. Klein describes the instructors at the Turner Center as knowledgeable, friendly, and engaged. She went on to remark, “The Turner Center is a treasure trove of art experiences for enjoyment and growth, and membership is an investment in our creativity and overall well-being.”

To learn more about youth art classes, camps, and contests, visit turnercenter.org/classes or contact the Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229.247.2787. The Turner Center will display the prowess and creativity of area youth during the Annual Youth Art Month Exhibition and Valdosta State University High School Invitational. The opening reception for these exhibits will be held on Sunday, February 23, 1-4pm at the Turner Center galleries. Teachers and homeschool parents interested in showcasing their student’s work should contact Curator Madison Caldwell at mcaldwell@turnercenter.org or 229.247.2787.