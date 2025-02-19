//SRTC recognizes 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award winners

Share with friends

THOMASVILLE – The Southern Regional Technical College Foundation recognizes the 2025 Distinguished Alumni Award winners.

Release:

On the evening of February 15, 2025, the Southern Regional Technical College Foundation recognized three Distinguished Alumni Award winners during the Foundation’s “Comedy for a Cause” event at the Biscuit Company in Thomasville, Georgia. Those recognized were Edward Jones of Thomasville, Tyler Lasseter of Tifton, and Kellie Odom of Thomasville. The Distinguished Alumni each received an award handcrafted by students at SRTC. Each of these Distinguished Alumni embody excellence in technical education and beyond.

Edward Jones, Distinguished Alumni Award Winner (left) and SRTC President Jim Glass (right).

Edward Jones is a dedicated paramedic and BLS instructor who completed his education at SRTC in 2017. His journey in emergency medical services began in 2012, where he progressively earned his EMT B certificate, AEMT Certificate, and Paramedic diploma. In recognition of his life-saving skills, Edward has received multiple awards for successful CPR interventions. In 2023, he expanded his role by becoming a Field Training Officer at Leon County EMS. Currently, he works at HCA Florida Capital Hospital in Tallahassee.

Beyond his professional duties, Edward actively gives back to his community through volunteer work with Project Backyard in Thomasville. He credits his success to the encouragement of his SRTC instructor, Missy Pullen, who supported him throughout his educational journey and continues to serve as a mentor in his career development. Edward is passionate about technical education and its ability to create career opportunities. He encourages others to pursue their interests through technical education, believing it can open doors to lifelong career growth and achievement.

Tyler Lasseter, Distinguished Alumni Award Winner (left) and SRTC President Jim Glass (right).

Tyler Lasseter, a successful entrepreneur and skilled welder, represents the outstanding potential of technical education. Beginning his journey as a dual enrollment student at SRTC’s Tifton Campus, Tyler graduated in 2022 with a degree in Welding and Joining Technology. During his time at SRTC, he distinguished himself by winning the gold medal in the State SkillsUSA welding competition, demonstrating exceptional skill and craftsmanship in his chosen field. Putting his technical education to work, Tyler established his own welding and machining business, Lasseter Welding and Fab Works LLC, which has become a trusted service provider in both Tift and Turner County areas. His business success exemplifies how technical education can lead directly to entrepreneurial opportunities.

When not focused on his growing business, Tyler remains active in his community through church volunteer work. His former instructor, Brad Simmons, speaks highly of Tyler’s achievements, noting his remarkable success in the welding industry. Tyler’s journey from dual enrollment student to successful business owner showcases the transformative power of technical education and skilled trade expertise in creating sustainable career pathways.

Kellie Odom, Distinguished Alumni Award Winner (left) and SRTC President Jim Glass (right).

Kellie Odom is the Director of Nursing at Archbold Medical Center, where she has served for nearly 32 years. Her healthcare journey began at SRTC, then Thomas Technical Institute, where she earned her Licensed Practical Nurse certification in 1994. Throughout her career, Kellie has consistently pursued advanced education, earning her Associates Degree in Nursing from Darton College, followed by a Bachelor’s and Master’s in Nursing from Thomas University. She has held various roles at Archbold, including Director of Risk Management, before assuming her current position as Director of Nursing in 2013.

A passionate advocate for technical education, Kellie credits SRTC for providing the foundation for her successful nursing career. She fondly remembers her instructors who helped shape her professional journey and maintains those relationships to this day. In 2015, she received the Outstanding Leadership and Achievement Award from Thomas University, recognizing her contributions to healthcare leadership. Kellie continues to advance her expertise and is currently pursuing a Chief Nurse Executive certification at Emory University, demonstrating her ongoing commitment to healthcare excellence and professional development.

For more information on SRTC’s Alumni Association, joining the association free of charge, or nominating a distinguished alumnus, please visit our website at http://southernregional.edu/alumni-association, or contact the Institutional Advancement Office at 229-225-4060.

Southern Regional Technical College offers over 150 degree, diploma, and certificate programs that are designed to get students quickly into their desired careers, and 28 general education courses that transfer to the University System of Georgia institutions and 19 private colleges and universities in Georgia. SRTC has instructional sites located in eleven counties across Southwest Georgia for the convenience of its students. The College is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). SACSCOC is the regional body for the accreditation of degree-granting higher education institutions in the Southern states. For the most up-to-date information on registration, class dates, and program offerings, interested individuals can log on to www.southernregional.edu or call (888) 205 – 3449.

Summer semester begins May 19. Don’t wait, enroll today!

