//SGMC Health donates AEDs to LCFR

LOWNDES CO – SGMC Health EMS in partnership with the Foundation has donated six AEDs to the Lowndes County Fire Rescue.

Release:

SGMC Health EMS, in partnership with the SGMC Health Foundation, has donated 6 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to Lowndes County Fire Rescue through the Jump Start a Heart program. These life-saving devices will help first responders provide immediate, critical care during cardiac emergencies, improving outcomes for those in need.



Lowndes County Fire Rescue is the latest beneficiary of the Jump Start a Heart initiative, which launched in February 2024. The program was created in honor of Mary Carrell Morrison, a beloved matriarch who tragically suffered a cardiac episode in a rural community without immediate access to an AED. Thanks to the Morrison family’s generous donation to the SGMC Health Foundation, this initiative was created to ensure AEDs are available in rural areas where first responders may not have access to advanced medical equipment.



“We are grateful to SGMC Health and its Foundation for their donation of lifesaving equipment to Lowndes County Fire Rescue,” said Fire Chief Billy Young. “These AEDs will enhance our ability to provide immediate, critical care in emergency situations, ultimately helping us save more lives in our community.”



Emily Brown, Director of EMS and Trauma, emphasized the impact of this initiative: “The Jump Start a Heart program is making a real difference in our communities. We are incredibly thankful to the SGMC Health Foundation for their commitment to expanding access to AEDs, and we appreciate the dedication of our local firefighters who work tirelessly to keep us safe. Together, we are creating a safer and more prepared community.”



By increasing access to AEDs and training, SGMC Health is committed to reducing the number of fatalities and adverse outcomes associated with cardiac emergencies, especially in rural areas.