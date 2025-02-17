//Residents invited to Valdosta February Community Road Cleanup

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Residents are invited to join in on the Valdosta February Community Road Cleanup to help keep the community clean and beautiful.

The City of Valdosta is inviting residents to join in on the February road cleanup and show your love for the community! Let’s keep our city beautiful this Valentine’s season.

Meet us at 1701 Barack Obama Blvd. on Saturday, February 22, 2025 from 9 AM – 11 AM.

We’re cleaning up Ricardo St. (from Barack Obama Blvd to Claudia Cir.).

Bring comfortable shoes and a positive attitude—we’ll provide the rest!

Pre-register here: https://tinyurl.com/2025LWYLRoadCleanup

Let’s make a difference together. See you there!