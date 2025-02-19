//PSST wins seven Broadway World Tallahassee awards

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Peach State Summer Theatre wins seven Broadway World Tallahassee awards including the Favorite Local Theatre title.

Peach State Summer Theatre’s 2024 season — “Five Guys Named Moe,” “Annie,” and “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” — has won seven Broadway World Tallahassee awards.

Peach State Summer Theatre once again earned the Favorite Local Theatre title, making this the third consecutive year PSST has been recognized for its showstopping community theatre scene.

PSST’s production of “Five Guys Named Moe” won Best Ensemble and Best Musical, while “Annie” was named Best Theatre for Young Audiences Production.

Timothy Goins won two awards — Best Choreography of a Play or Musical and Best Direction of a Musical — for “Five Guys Named Moe.” Kameron Porter won Best Supporting Performer in a Play for “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee.”

Peach State Summer Theatre received a total of 50 nominations across 13 categories of the 2024 Broadway World Tallahassee Awards.

Season memberships are now available for Peach State Summer Theatre’s 2025 season, which runs June 7 through July 19 on the Valdosta State University campus and features “The Wizard of Oz,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” and “A Closer Walk With Patsy Cline.” All season memberships include three individual admissions to be used as desired with advance reservations throughout the summer theatre season

Early bird memberships cost $63 and may be purchased through the online box office at www.valdosta.edu/psst now through March 1. After that, the price for a season membership will increase to $69 through June 7.

Beginning Wednesday, May 14, all 2025 Peach State Summer Theatre season membership holders will have three exclusive days to reserve priority seating before the box office opens to the public and begins selling single tickets.

Peach State Summer Theatre, or PSST, is Georgia’s premiere professional summer stock theatre. Each summer, dozens of singers, dancers, technicians, managers, and creators gather on the campus of Valdosta State University for approximately 10 weeks, and during that time, they rehearse, build, and present three musicals in rotating repertory.

Peach State Summer Theatre started in 1990 as the Jekyll Island Musical Theatre Festival. In 2005, the summer theatre program relocated to the campus of VSU and was renamed PSST. Hank Rion serves as the artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. H. Duke Guthrie is the managing director.

The Georgia Legislature designated Peach State Summer Theatre the Official Musical Theatre of the State of Georgia.

www.valdosta.edu/psst