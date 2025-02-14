//Lowndes girls’, boys’ basketball teams advance in Region 1-6A tournament
Lowndes girls’, boys’ basketball teams advance in Region 1-6A tournament

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County girls’ and boys’ basketball teams have advanced in the Region 1-6A basketball tournament.

On Thursday, February 13, the boys will play in the semi-final game when they tip-off against Tift County High School.  Game time is 5:30 pm in the Valdosta High School Gym.  Tickets are available only via GoFan.

Our Vikettes have advanced to the region finals with a 45-34 victory over Richmond Hill.  The girls will face Colquitt County on Friday, February 14, in the championship game.  Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm in the Camden County High School Gym.  Tickets are available only via GoFan.

