//Lowndes girls’, boys’ basketball teams advance in Region 1-6A tournament

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County girls’ and boys’ basketball teams have advanced in the Region 1-6A basketball tournament.

On Thursday, February 13, the boys will play in the semi-final game when they tip-off against Tift County High School. Game time is 5:30 pm in the Valdosta High School Gym. Tickets are available only via GoFan.

Our Vikettes have advanced to the region finals with a 45-34 victory over Richmond Hill. The girls will face Colquitt County on Friday, February 14, in the championship game. Tip-off is set for 7:00 pm in the Camden County High School Gym. Tickets are available only via GoFan.