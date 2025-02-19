//Lowndes girls, boys basketball teams #1 seed for state playoffs

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County girls and boys basketball teams begin state playoffs after winning the region 1-6A tournament championships.
Release:
Lowndes County girls and boys basketball teams have won region 1-6A tournament championships. Both teams are number one seeds for the state playoffs which begin this week.
First Round Playoff Info:
Wednesday February 19th at the Crimson Coliseum:
5:30 pm Girls Marietta vs Vikettes
7:00 pm Boys Cherokee vs Vikings
As per GHSA, tickets for the doubleheader are $15 each for both games. Tickets are available at the gate for cash and a GoFan option is available.
Thank you for your support and Go Vikings.