Local NewsFebruary 19, 2025

Lowndes girls, boys basketball teams #1 seed for state playoffs

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County girls and boys basketball teams begin state playoffs after winning the region 1-6A tournament championships.

Release:

Lowndes County girls and boys basketball teams have won region 1-6A tournament championships.  Both teams are number one seeds for the state playoffs which begin this week.

First Round Playoff Info:

Wednesday February 19th at the Crimson Coliseum:
5:30 pm   Girls   Marietta vs Vikettes
7:00 pm   Boys   Cherokee vs Vikings

As per GHSA, tickets for the doubleheader are $15 each for both games. Tickets are available at the gate for cash and a GoFan option is available.  

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings.

