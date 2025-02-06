//Lowndes BOC receives GFOA Award for budget

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County BOC has received the GFOA Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 19th consecutive year.

The award represents a significant achievement by the entity. It reflects the commitment of the governing body and staff to meeting the highest principles of governmental budgeting. In order to receive the budget award, the entity had to satisfy nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. These guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity’s budget serves:

A policy document

A financial plan

An operations guide

A communications device



To receive the award, budget documents must be rated “proficient” in all four categories and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories.

“Our team, particularly the finance department, puts in tremendous effort each year to create a high-quality budget document that is both informative and easy for citizens to understand,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “Our goal is to ensure residents have a clear view of the essential services their County government provides and how their tax dollars are utilized.”



When a Distinguished Budget Presentation Award is granted to an entity, a Certificate of Recognition for Budget Presentation is also presented to the individual(s) or department designated as primarily responsible for achieving the award.

“We are delighted to receive this award,” said Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter. “The Commission and staff are dedicated to implementing best practices in governmental budgeting and transparency.”

There are over 1,700 participants in the Budget Awards Program. The most recent Budget Award recipients, along with their corresponding budget documents, are posted quarterly on GFOA’s website. Award recipients have pioneered efforts to improve the quality of budgeting and provide an excellent example for other governments throughout North America.



Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) advances excellence in government finance by providing best practices, professional development, resources, and practical research for more than 20,500 members and the communities they serve.

For more information, visit www.lowndescounty.com.