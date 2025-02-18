//Lowndes BOC invites citizens to homestead exemption hearing

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – Citizens are invited to the Lowndes County BOC Chambers hearing on the intent to opt out of homestead exemption.

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners intends to opt out of the statewide adjusted base year ad valorem homestead exemption for Lowndes County. All concerned citizens are invited to the public hearing on this matter to be held in the Board of Commissioners Chambers, located in the Lowndes County Judicial and Administrative Complex, 327 North Ashley Street, Valdosta, Georgia, on February 24, 2025, at 9:00 A.M. This will be the third and final public hearing on this matter.