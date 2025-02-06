//LCS seeks elementary teachers for open positions

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Schools is hiring open teaching positions at several elementary schools around the district.
Release:
The Lowndes County Schools is hiring elementary teachers.
Are you looking for a teaching position at an elementary school? We have positions open at Dewar Elementary School, Moulton-Branch Elementary School, Pine Grove Elementary School, Clyattville Elementary School, and Hahira Elementary School.
View and apply for these jobs and all other available positions here:
https://yossplatform.com/companylogin/LowndesSchools