//LCS, Lowndes BOC announce historic homestead exemption proposal

Photo: Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and Lowndes County Schools gather together after signing their commitment to the homestead exemption proposal.

LOWNDES CO – Lowndes County Schools and Lowndes County Board of Commissioners announce historic homestead exemption proposal.

Release:

Lowndes County School Board Chairman Robert McGeehan and Lowndes County Board of Commissioners Chairman Bill Slaughter shake hands after signing their commitment to the homestead exemption proposal.

In a collaborative effort to provide meaningful tax relief to local homeowners, the Lowndes County Board of Education and Lowndes County Board of Commissioners have worked together to propose significant changes to homestead exemptions—the first such adjustments in 45 years.

County Manager Paige Dukes and Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sandra Wilcher partner to provide meaningful tax relief.

Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sandra Wilcher and Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes have partnered to navigate this process along with the Lowndes County School Board Members and Lowndes County Board of Commissioners, ensuring that relief is provided efficiently and remains under local control. Following extensive analysis and community feedback, the following recommendations have been made:

Increase the standard homestead exemption from $6,000 to $12,000 for all eligible homeowners.

from $6,000 to $12,000 for all eligible homeowners. Increase the senior (65+) exemption from $10,000 to $40,000 to provide greater financial relief for those on fixed incomes.

from $10,000 to $40,000 to provide greater financial relief for those on fixed incomes. Introduce a new senior (70+) exemption at $50,000 to further ease the tax burden on our older residents.

This initiative comes as Lowndes County and the school district opted out of House Bill 581 (HB 581) in favor of a local solution that provides greater and faster tax relief while maintaining local decision-making authority. To advance this effort, the proposal has been sent to Representative John LaHood, who will champion the necessary legislative action. Once approved, the matter will be placed on the ballot, allowing local citizens to vote on these historic tax exemptions.

“This is a historic moment for our community,” said Superintendent Sandra Wilcher. “We listened to our citizens and worked to develop a plan that provides real financial relief. I am thankful for our School Board Members’ dedication and our partnership with County Manager Paige Dukes and the commissioners, whose collaboration has been instrumental in making this effort a reality. This reflects what it means to be One Lowndes—extending our#BetterTogether spirit beyond our schools and into the entire community.”

“This effort is a testament to the hard work of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and the Lowndes County School Board. Both boards made history this week by significantly and meaningfully adjusting homestead exemptions in a way that will benefit all homeowners, especially those over 65 years of age,” said Lowndes County Manager Paige Dukes. “We are committed to creating policy that benefits our residents while maintaining the integrity of our tax system at a local level.”

Further updates will be provided as the legislative process moves forward. Community members are encouraged to stay informed and participate in upcoming discussions.