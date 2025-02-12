//LCS announces amended calendar for 2025-2026 school year

At that recent board meeting, an amended calendar was approved for the 2025-2026 school year. A copy is attached, and a link to download it can also be found on the website here.

Please note these changes:

Preplanning will begin on Monday, July 28th

Students will return on Monday, August 4th

The last day of the school year for students will be on Wednesday, May 20th

Teachers will return for post-planning the following Thursday and Friday, May 21st-22nd

You will also notice the new Digital Learning Days highlighted in purple. These designated days are aimed at enhancing the professional development of teachers while ensuring students continue their education seamlessly from home using their Lowndes County Schools issued Chromebooks. Further information on these days will be communicated as they approach.