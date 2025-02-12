//KSU names Valdosta students for making Fall 2024 Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Kennesaw State University congratulates Valdosta students among others for being named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List.
Release:
Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 9,000 students named to the Dean’s List in recognition of their academic achievement during the Fall 2024 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.
Students from your area earning Dean’s List honors are:
Nickalas Curcio of Valdosta, majoring in Accounting
Todd Moye of Valdosta, majoring in Management-Interest
Avery Rice of Valdosta, majoring in Professional Sales-Interest
Dayli Simms of Valdosta, majoring in Finance-Interest
Jimmy Garcia of Valdosta, majoring in Computer Science
Joshua Jackson of Valdosta, majoring in Computer Science
Roslyn Felkins of Valdosta, majoring in Mechanical Engineering
Kendrix Gardner of Valdosta, majoring in Integrated Health Science
Kadesha Hill of Valdosta, majoring in Integrated Health Science
Elizabeth Kumpel of Valdosta, majoring in Biology
Hiba Heikal of Valdosta, majoring in Public Relations
Lane Smith of Valdosta, majoring in Public Relations-Interest
Jazmyn Stewart of Valdosta, majoring in Political Science
Dariana Waters of Valdosta, majoring in Psychology