//KSU names Valdosta students for making Fall 2024 Dean’s List

VALDOSTA – Kennesaw State University congratulates Valdosta students among others for being named to the Fall 2024 Dean’s List.

Kennesaw State University congratulates the more than 9,000 students named to the Dean’s List in recognition of their academic achievement during the Fall 2024 semester. Undergraduate students enrolled in at least nine credit hours and with a term grade point average of at least 3.5 were named to the list.

Students from your area earning Dean’s List honors are:

Nickalas Curcio of Valdosta, majoring in Accounting

Todd Moye of Valdosta, majoring in Management-Interest

Avery Rice of Valdosta, majoring in Professional Sales-Interest

Dayli Simms of Valdosta, majoring in Finance-Interest

Jimmy Garcia of Valdosta, majoring in Computer Science

Joshua Jackson of Valdosta, majoring in Computer Science

Roslyn Felkins of Valdosta, majoring in Mechanical Engineering

Kendrix Gardner of Valdosta, majoring in Integrated Health Science

Kadesha Hill of Valdosta, majoring in Integrated Health Science

Elizabeth Kumpel of Valdosta, majoring in Biology

Hiba Heikal of Valdosta, majoring in Public Relations

Lane Smith of Valdosta, majoring in Public Relations-Interest

Jazmyn Stewart of Valdosta, majoring in Political Science

Dariana Waters of Valdosta, majoring in Psychology