//Justice Verda Colvin to speak at VSU

VALDOSTA – The public is invited to hear Supreme Court of Georgia Justice Verda Colvin speak at Valdosta State University.

Supreme Court of Georgia Justice Verda Colvin will present “Mentorship: Lifting as We Climb” at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Valdosta State University. This event is open to the public and presented free of charge by the Copeland African American Museum.

“The Copeland African American Museum at VSU is a community resource that shines a spotlight on Black excellence,” said Dr. Amy Watson, museum marketing coordinator. “While the artifacts do that for brave, determined, and resilient people throughout history, we also want to give the community access to people who are making history right now. Justice Colvin is a history maker.”

Colvin was appointed to the Supreme Court of Georgia on July 20, 2021, by Gov. Brian Kemp. She is the first African American female appointed by a republican governor to the state’s high court. She previously served on the Court of Appeals of the State of Georgia and as a Superior Court judge for the Macon Judicial Circuit.

Colvin discovered her love for trial work early in her career as an assistant solicitor in Athens-Clarke County. She went on to serve as assistant general counsel to Clark Atlanta University and assistant district attorney in Clayton County. Before becoming a judge, she was an assistant United States attorney in the Middle District of Georgia, where she prosecuted a wide range of offenses, from drug trafficking to white collar crime.

Committed to service, both professionally and personally, Colvin is an active member of several judicial, civic, community, and legal organizations, and her efforts are frequently recognized with various awards and honors.

“I have had the privilege of hearing Justice Colvin speak, and her passion for her community is motivating and inspirational,” Watson said. “It is impossible to be in her presence and not leave with a deep-rooted sense of purpose and renewed desire to be a positive force for change. Although her noteworthy accomplishments stand on their own, Justice Colvin is quick to acknowledge that her success did not happen in a silo, and she credits the people around her who helped her get where she is today. My hope is that people who attend walk away with a resolve to contribute to the success of others on their way to realizing their own success. I want students to see that they don’t have to go it alone, and I want those who are in a position of influence to leverage the life-changing power of the position they are in.”

The Copeland African American Museum first opened its doors in January 2020. Today it continues to welcome visitors from diverse backgrounds and perspectives who are excited to see the African American memorabilia on display, to share ideas and experiences, and to be inspired to learn more about why African American history matters to everyone. The collection spans more than 150 years of history and features more than 125 pieces. It is managed by VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration.

Colvin’s presentation will be held in Pound Hall Auditorium on VSU’s Rea and Lillian Steel North Campus.