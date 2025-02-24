//Drivers informed of road closure for Oakdale Drive drainage, pavement work

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Southland Contractors announces the Oakdale Drive road closure at South Sherwood Drive for drainage and pavement work.

Release:

Southland Contractors will close Oakdale Drive at South Sherwood Drive on Monday, February 24, 2025, to complete drainage structure improvements and asphalt pavement patching. The closure is expected to last approximately 1 to 1.5 weeks.

While Oakdale Drive will be closed at this location, South Sherwood Drive will remain open, except for short periods during active equipment operation.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes and use caution in the area. Thank you for your patience as we work to improve the infrastructure in our community.

For more information, please contact the Engineering Department at 229.259.3530.