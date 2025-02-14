//Cordele woman arrested for Financial Transaction Card Theft, Fraud

Share with friends

TIFTON – A 25-year-old Cordele woman has been arrested by the GBI with Financial Transaction Card Theft and Fraud and identity theft.

Release:

The GBI has arrested and charged DeAundra Smith, age 25, of Cordele, GA, with 19 counts of Computer Trespass, 38 counts of identity theft, 18 counts of Financial Transaction Card Theft, and 50 counts of Financial Transaction Card Fraud, for a total of 125 charges.

The Tifton Police Department requested the GBI to investigate on January 16, 2025. The investigation showed that Smith obtained personal information from customers at her job using her computer and was using their information to shop and pay her bills. Smith defrauded many people, including elderly victims, many of whom did not know that they were victims.

Smith was arrested on January 24, 2025, and is currently in the Tifton County Jail.

This case underlines the negative impact that these serious crimes can have and the importance of regularly checking bank statements and safeguarding personal information. The GBI encourages citizens to take the necessary steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.

This investigation is ongoing, with further charges pending in Dougherty County and Crisp County. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI regional investigative office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.