//Community invited to Valdosta’s Black History Month Parade

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta invites the community to the First Annual Southern Black Chambers Black History Month Parade.

Release:

The First Annual Southern Black Chambers Black History Month Parade is coming to Valdosta, and you’re invited to be part of this historic event!

Date: Saturday, February 22, 2025

Parade Route: Starts at Pinevale Elementary School (930 Lake Park Road), travels north on Old Lake Park Road, turns left on E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and disbands at S. Patterson Street.

The City of Valdosta is honored to partner with the Southern Georgia Black Chambers to bring this incredible event to our community. This FREE parade is open to the public, so bring your family and friends to watch and cheer on the amazing participants!

Celebrate Black History Month with your community and be part of something amazing!