VALDOSTA – The Parkinson’s Support Group of Valdosta invites the community to learn more about PD every 3rd Saturday of each month.

The Parkinson’s Support Group of Valdosta is inviting the community to the Bemiss United Methodist Church located at 4789 Bemiss Road on the 3rd Saturday of each month at 10:00 AM. The Parkinson’s Support Group of Valdosta is for caregivers of those with a PD diagnosis and for those that want to know more about PD.