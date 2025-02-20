//City of Valdosta invites residents to Town Hall meeting

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Residents are invited to attend the City of Valdosta’s Town Hall meeting to address utility bill concerns and questions.

The City of Valdosta invites residents to attend an informative Town Hall meeting on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, addressing concerns and questions related to utility bills. The event will take place at the Woman’s Building, located at 1409 N. Patterson Street, with two available sessions: 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM and 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM, to accommodate various schedules.

These sessions will provide an opportunity for residents to gain a better understanding of their utility bills through a comprehensive presentation, followed by a Q&A session. The discussion will be moderated by DeWayne Johnson, President and CEO of the Southern Black Chambers, ensuring a productive and community-driven conversation.

“We recognize that utility bills can sometimes be confusing, and we want to ensure our residents have access to the information they need,” said Assistant City Manager, Catherine Ammons. “This town hall is designed to provide transparency, answer questions, and address any concerns our community members may have.”

Meeting Agenda:

Presentation – Breakdown and explanation of utility bills, including key components, rates, and common billing inquiries. Q&A Session – Residents will have the opportunity to ask questions and receive direct responses from city officials.

The City of Valdosta encourages all residents to attend and participate in this open dialogue to ensure clarity and understanding of their utility bills.