//Cigarette causes early morning Baytree hotel fire

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department responded to a hotel fire on Baytree Road that was caused by an improperly discarded cigarette.

Release:

On Thursday, February 13, 2025, at approximately 6:04 a.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at a hotel located at 1564 Baytree Rd. The first fire unit arrived on scene within six minutes to find smoke coming from the exterior wall of the building. The cause of the fire was an improperly discarded cigarette. All hotel occupants were evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

The Valdosta Fire Department reminds the community that the Georgia Smokefree Air Act of 2005 prohibits smoking in all enclosed public places except as indicated in code sections 31-12A-6.

VFD also urges the community to properly dispose of smoking materials like cigarettes and cigars to prevent accidental fires. Carelessly discarded cigarette butts, especially in dry grass, mulch, or trash cans, can quickly ignite and spread flames. Residents should always use a deep, sturdy ashtray or a metal container filled with sand to safely extinguish their cigarettes. By taking these simple precautions, we can reduce the risk of dangerous fires and keep our neighborhoods safe.

For more information and media inquiries, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.