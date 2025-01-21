//Wiregrass closes until Thursday due to inclement winter weather

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will close on Tuesday and remain closed on Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Release:

Due to inclement weather, all campuses of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be close at 3:00 pm Tuesday, January 21, and remain closed on Wednesday, January 22. The college will reopen as normal on Thursday, January 23. Any updates or further announcements will be posted on the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College main Facebook page, Website at Wiregrass.edu, and through the college message alert system.