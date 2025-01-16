//WGTC to host Community Listening Session

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will host a Community Listening Session to receive the communities input.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will be hosting a Community Listening Session, on Tuesday, January 28 at 9:00 am and 5:00 pm in Cox Hall on the Valdosta Campus. The purpose of the listening sessions is to receive feedback and input from the communities the college serves. This is part of the strategic planning process and aims to engage local stakeholders, businesses, and community members in shaping the future of the college and its role in the community. The college is looking for feedback on programs offered and making sure the skills and qualifications meet the needs of the business. The sessions will cover a range of topics aimed at enhancing partnerships, workforce development, and community engagement. Are there any specific skills or training you feel is lacking in the local workforce that you feel the college could address? These questions and more will allow the college to gain valuable feedback as we set the college’s priorities for the next several years. If you can attend either one of the sessions RSVP by using this link. https://wiregrass.jotform.com/app/IE/Connect2026

For more information about the college visit Wiregrass.edu.