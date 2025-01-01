//Wanted Valdosta man arrested for firearms, drugs

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – After failing to flee police on a motor scooter, a Valdosta man is arrested on numerous firearm and drug charges.

Release:

Arrested: Zabian Andre Bellamy, African American male, 43 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 31, 2024, at approximately 10:30 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives were in Ora Lee West, in the 600 block of East Ann Street, looking for a person of interest who was suspected of discharging a firearm in this area on several occasions. Through surveillance videos located in the area, detectives identified the individual as Zabian Andre Bellamy, 43 years old, and confirmed he had active arrest warrants through the Tift County Sheriff’s Office, which were not related to this case.

Officers observed Bellamy riding a motor scooter and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Bellamy refused to pull over and tried to flee from the traffic stop. Officers and detectives pursued Bellamy. During the pursuit, the lead officer saw a firearm on Bellamy’s hip. Officers followed Bellamy until he wrecked in a parking lot in the 700 block of North Ashley Street.

Bellamy refused to cooperate with officers’ verbal commands and physically resisted arrest. After a brief struggle, Bellamy was arrested without further incident. Detectives seized a handgun, a shotgun, which had been reported stolen, and a quantity of Alpha-PVP and cocaine.

Bellamy was transported to Lowndes County Jail. He is being held on charges of:

2 counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon-felony;

2 counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony;

Theft by receiving stolen property-felony;

Possession of Alpha-PVP with the intent to distribute-felony;

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute-felony;

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor;

Fleeing and attempting to elude-misdemeanor;

Numerous traffic violations; and

Active arrest warrants from Tift County.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the discharging of the firearm cases, so further charges are forthcoming.

“This was incredible teamwork between our officers and detectives. This offender’s actions put our officers and our citizens at risk, but because of the persistence of our staff, he was taken into custody without anyone getting injured.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.