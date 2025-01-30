//VSU to host former Governor Nathan Deal’s book signing

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University hosts a book signing with former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal for first children’s book.

Release:

Valdosta State University will celebrate early literacy development and former Georgia Governor Nathan Deal’s first children’s book from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, in Jennett Lecture Hall. This special event is open to the public.

A dedicated public servant who has served the citizens of Georgia as state senator, United States congressman, and 82nd governor, Deal released his children’s book, “Veto, the Governor’s Cat,” in August 2024. The 60-page illustrated publication is an inspiring tribute to his late wife, Sandra Deal, who was a fierce champion for literacy and early childhood education throughout her life, including during her career as a teacher and her tenure as Georgia’s first lady. She believed that children who can read are children who can learn.

A portion of the proceeds from “Veto, the Governor’s Cat” support literacy projects and other educational initiatives through The Deal Foundation.

“Writing ‘Veto, the Governor’s Cat’ has been a deeply personal and rewarding journey for me,” Deal said. “Through the adventures of Veto and Bill, I share the values of empathy, resilience, and love that Sandra cherished. I sincerely hope young readers and their families find joy and comfort in these pages.”

Hosted by the James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services, Deal’s VSU visit will feature an informal conversation facilitated by Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, university president; an opportunity for attendees to ask questions; and a book signing.

VSU’s Jennett Lecture Hall is located at the corner of Baytree Road and North Oak Street, adjacent to the Education Center. Parking is available in the Oak Street lot.

Book Description

This enchanting story follows the adventures of Veto and Bill, two lovable rescue cats who found their forever home in the governor’s mansion.

From the moment Veto arrives at the mansion as a curious kitten, readers are taken on a journey of courage, kindness, and friendship. Through Veto’s eyes, children learn the importance of accepting differences and trying new things. The narrative gently guides young readers through complex emotions, offering valuable lessons on understanding grief and loss.

As Veto and Bill navigate their new lives, they encounter various challenges and triumphs, each chapter bringing a new adventure that reinforces the power of empathy and compassion. These beloved pets, who moved with the Deals after leaving office, continue to bring joy and teach meaningful lessons, with Veto still residing with the former governor today.