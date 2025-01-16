//VPD UPDATE: 16-year-old arrested in December homicide investigation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 16-year-old Valdosta resident has been arrested in the December homicide of a 41-year-old man in a VPD update.

Release:

ARRESTED: Damirie Washington, African American male, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 30, 2024, at approximately 3:10 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Stillwater Drive, after E911 received several calls about gunshots in the area. One caller stated that someone appeared to be lying on the ground near a vehicle. When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim, a 41-year-old male, unresponsive on the ground.

The male had obvious signs of trauma and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives have identified Damirie Washington, 16 years of age, as being involved in the homicide.

Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Washington for the offenses of:

Felony murder-felony;

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-felony; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony.

On January 14, 2025, police officers from the Riverdale Georgia Police Department, responded to a shoplifting call at a Walmart store. When officers arrived at the store, they contacted Washington, and he was arrested on his active warrants without incident.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case and additional charges may be forthcoming.

“We are thankful for the work of the Riverdale Police Department to help us get this dangerous juvenile off the streets. He can now be held accountable for his callous actions. “said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.