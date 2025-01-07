//VPD responds to early morning traffic fatality

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The VPD recently responded to an early morning accident that claimed the life of a 27-year-old woman and injured a 41-year-old man.

Release:

On January 5, 2025, at approximately 2:20 am., Valdosta Police Officers, Valdosta Fire Fighters, and Emergency Medical Services personnel from SGMC Health responded to the 1500 block of Lullwater Circle, after several calls were received at E911 about a single vehicular accident. When the first responders arrived at the accident scene, they found a vehicle had flipped and struck a power pole. Due to the damage to the car, firefighters had to use extrication equipment to access the occupants inside.

The driver, a 41-year-old male, was transported to South Georgia Medical Center for serious injuries. A 27-year-old female was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Valdosta Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating this accident.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.