//VPD makes second arrest in homicide investigation

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department arrests another Valdosta male in the December homicide investigation.

Release:

ARRESTED: Damirie Washington, African American male, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident

ARRESTED 2: Quante Williams, African American male, 23 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 30, 2024, at approximately 3:10 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Stillwater Drive, after E911 received several calls about gunshots in the area. One caller stated that someone appeared to be lying on the ground near a vehicle. When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim, a 41-year-old male, unresponsive on the ground. The male had obvious signs of trauma and was later pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Damirie Washington, 16 years of age, for murder.

On January 14, 2025, police officers from the Riverdale Georgia Police Department, responded to a shoplifting call at a Walmart store. When officers arrived at the store, they contacted Washington, and he was arrested on his active warrants without incident.

Detectives have continued to follow up on this investigation. Through evidence, detectives identified Quante Williams, 23 years of age, as having some involvement in this case. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Williams for the charges of theft by entering an auto (felony) and tampering with evidence (felony). Valdosta Police Officers located Williams at his residence and took him into custody without incident. He was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case, including identifying anyone who aided Washington in attempting to evade apprehension. Further charges are forthcoming.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.