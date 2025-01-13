//VPD arrests 14-year-old in connection to homicide investigation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 14-year-old has been arrested by the Valdosta Police Department in the homicide investigation of a 61-year-old Valdosta man.

Release:

Arrested: JaMaury Williams, African American male, 14 years of age, Valdosta resident

Victim: Farmer Williams, African American male, 61 years of age, Valdosta resident

On January 9, 2025, at approximately 1:40 in the morning, Valdosta Police Officers responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Leone Avenue, after a citizen called E911 to report that someone had been cut. When officers arrived at the residence, they found Farmer Williams, 61 years of age, with multiple stab wounds to his body. Officers attempted to render first aid to the victim until Emergency Medical Services from SGMC Health arrived on the scene and transported him to the hospital.

The victim succumbed to his injuries at SGMC.

Detectives and Crime Scene personnel responded to the residence. Through investigation, detectives determined that the victim’s 14-year-old son, JaMaury Williams, had stabbed his father multiple times. JaMaury was still in the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

JaMaury was detained at a Regional Youth Detention Center, and he is facing the charges of:

Malice murder-felony;

Felony murder-felony;

Aggravated assault-felony; and

Possession of a knife during the commission of a felony-felony.

Detectives confirmed with the prosecutor’s office that JaMaury will be tried as an adult.

“Our condolences and prayers go out to this family. In just a short moment their lives changed forever. Our staff did a great job collecting evidence to ensure a thorough investigation was completed.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.