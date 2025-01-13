//VPD announces 2025’s first new officers

Share with friends

Photo: New officers with VPD Command Staff at Swear-in Ceremony. (from left to right) Commander Thompson, Commander McGraw, Chief Manahan, Officer Ritter, Officer Elliott, Commander Renfroe.

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department announces the addition of the first new officers of 2025 at the Swear-in Ceremony.

Release:

The Valdosta Police Department is proud to announce the addition of 2025’s first new officers, Officer Richard Elliot and Officer Alexander Ritter, to the VPD family. Both officers were officially sworn in on January 10, 2024, during a ceremony at the Valdosta Police Department station.

Officer Richard Elliot brings a wealth of experience from his service in the Air Force as part of the Security Forces. While the Valdosta Police Department offers an Equivalency of Training (EOT) program for those with federal training, Officer Elliot chose to attend the police academy to gain additional training experience and foster a sense of camaraderie.

Officer Alexander Ritter, a former Marine, carries forward the values of discipline, commitment, and service into his new role as a VPD officer. His military background aligns seamlessly with the values upheld by the Valdosta Police Department.

The Equivalency of Training program offered by VPD provides an efficient path for veterans transitioning from the armed forces to law enforcement. This program enables service members with qualifying experience and federal training to begin their law enforcement careers with minimal barriers, continuing their service to the community in a new capacity.

The Valdosta Police Department is always seeking dedicated individuals, including military veterans, to join their ranks. If you are a service member looking for a meaningful way to continue serving, consider a career with VPD.

For more information, contact Lt. Chris Crews at ccrews@valdostacity.com.