//VLPRA closes offices, building due to winter weather

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta-Lowndes Parks & Recreation Authority offices and building will be closed due to impacts of the winter weather.

Release:

We have been closely monitoring the potential impacts of the weather and the timing of possible wintry precipitation and ice. Based on the storm’s updated forecast, VLPRA offices and buildings will CLOSE AT NOON on Tuesday, January 21st and REMAIN CLOSED through Wednesday, January 22nd. All games, practices, and activities will be canceled on 1/21 and 1/22.

We apologize for the inconvenience and are working to schedule makeup games. We plan to resume regular business hours and activities on Thursday, January 23rd.

Stay safe and warm!