//VFD responds to Lakeland Ave house fire

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently responded to a Lakeland Avenue house fire caused by unattended cooking.

Release:

On Thursday, January 23, 2025, at approximately 7:28 PM, the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a residential structure fire at 1406 Lakeland Avenue. The first fire unit arrived on scene within three minutes to find flames and heavy smoke coming from a single-family home.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control and conducted a thorough search of the home to confirm no occupants remained inside. Two residents were displaced and will stay with family. The cause of the fire was unattended cooking. There were no injuries reported.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.