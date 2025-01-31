//VFD investigates structure fire on Hines Street

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating a vacant structure fire on Hines Street that was quickly brought under control.

Release:

On Tuesday, January 28, 2025, at approximately 8:35 p.m., the Valdosta Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 304 Hines Street. The first fire unit arrived on scene within four minutes to find smoke and flames coming from a vacant residence. A total of eighteen firefighters quickly brought the fire under control. There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Valdosta Police Department and SGMC Health EMS assisted with on-scene operations.

For more information, contact Fire Chief Brian Boutwell at bboutwell@valdostacity.com.