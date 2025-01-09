//Valdosta Tree Commission to host tree giveaway

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Tree Commission will host a tree giveaway program that improves and invests in communities from the ground up.

Release:

The Valdosta Tree Commission will host a tree distribution/giveaway provided by an Urban & Community Forestry (UCF) program grant. The Georgia Tree Council provides funding through the Georgia Forestry Commission and the U.S. Forest Service. By working with state partners and community tree groups, the program invests from the ground up in communities, improving more than 140 million acres of urban and community forest across the United States. The UCF program delivers 40 % of the program’s investment through established and new partnerships working to support disadvantaged communities and those experiencing low tree canopy and environmental justice issues. 650 trees will be in 5-gallon containers and consist of various species and sizes at maturity (over-story, mid-story, and understory). The Tree Commission will provide educational materials such as flyers detailing species information, links to instructional planting videos, and other tree care information that can be provided to homeowners and residents.

Quantities are limited: All 5-gallon trees include: White Oak, Live Oak, European Hornbeam, Scarlett Crape Myrtle (MT), Natchez Crape Myrtle (MT), Summer Red Maple, Little Gem Magnolia, Bracken Brown Beauty Magnolia, Green Giant Arborvitae & Eastern Redbud.

Tree requests should be made to the Valdosta Tree Commission and postmarked by February 7, 2025, to Angela Bray c/o Valdosta Tree Commission, PO Box 1125, Valdosta, GA 31603. Please include your phone number, zip code, and a list of trees you would like to order. The Tree Commission will call you the week of pickup to remind you of the pickup time and confirm the tree availability.

Trees may be picked up at Valdosta State University, North Campus, 200 Pendleton Drive, Valdosta, GA 31698, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, from 8:00 am-11:00 am. There will not be an alternative pickup day. The pickup vehicle must be large enough for the trees requested, as some trees are 7 feet tall.

If you would like more information, please call Starr Page at 229-251-0792