//Valdosta teen wanted for deadly shooting

VALDOSTA – Police are searching for 16-year-old Damirie Washington in connection with a deadly shooting on Stillwater Drive.

Release:

WANTED: Damirie Washington, African American male, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident

On December 30, 2024, at approximately 3:10 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 700 block of Stillwater Drive, after E911 received several calls about gunshots in the area. One caller stated that someone appeared to be lying on the ground near a vehicle. When officers arrived at the location, they found the victim, a 41-year-old male, unresponsive on the ground. The male had obvious signs of trauma and was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

Valdosta Police Department Detectives have identified Damirie Washington, 16 years of age, as being involved in the homicide. Detectives have obtained arrest warrants for Washington for the offenses of:

Felony murder-felony;

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon-felony; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony.

Currently, Washington’s location is unknown. We are seeking the public’s assistance in locating him. Washington should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone knows his location, please call 911. If anyone is found to have assisted or is currently assisting Washington with evading arrest, they will be charged with hindering the apprehension of a criminal.

Washington is described as an African American male, 5’6” in height, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.