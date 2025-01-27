//Valdosta Sanitation temporarily adjusts schedule due to winter storm

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces the Sanitation schedule has been temporarily adjusted due to the winter storm.

Release:

The City of Valdosta Public Works Department announces a temporary adjustment to the Sanitation Division’s schedule due to the recent winter storm. Crews will delay all sanitation routes by one day to ensure the safety of our employees and residents.

The updated schedule is as follows:

Monday routes will be serviced on Tuesday.

Tuesday routes will be serviced on Wednesday.

Wednesday routes will be serviced on Thursday.

Thursday routes will be serviced on Friday.

Public Works Director Larry Ogden emphasized the importance of safety during these conditions.

“The safety of our staff and community is our top priority. We understand this delay may be inconvenient, but we are working diligently to restore services as quickly and safely as possible,” Ogden said. “We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate these challenging circumstances.”

The City will provide updates about sanitation services as soon as they become available.

For questions or additional information, please contact the Public Works Department at 229-259-3590.