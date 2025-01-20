//Valdosta Rotary Club donates to LAMP for hurricane relief efforts

Share with friends

PHOTO: Rotary members Miguel Vicente, Jessica Culpepper (IMPACT Club), Mark Manchester, Burton Fletcher (IMPACT Club), and Tom Gooding served lunch at LAMP as part of the Valdosta Rotary Club’s disaster relief service project.

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Rotary Club recently supported the community with a donation to LAMP for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

In response to Hurricane Helene’s devastation, the Valdosta Rotary Club supported the community by donating food and hygiene supplies to LAMP (Lowndes Associated Ministries to People) for Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

The supplies included sandwich meat, peanut butter, jelly, bread, fresh fruit, snack bars, chips, household staples like toilet paper, paper towels, cleaning supplies, and laundry detergent. These items were assembled into relief kits that Rotarians distributed to the individuals and families served by LAMP.

Valdosta Rotary Club members Richard Stalvey, Mark Manchester, and Miguel Vicente served lunch at LAMP as part of the Valdosta Rotary Club's disaster relief service project.

In addition to donations, Rotary members served lunch to the homeless and others in need, creating moments of connection and compassion during a challenging time.

“LAMP has experienced a significant increase in people needing help, especially in the wake of Hurricane Helene,” said Valdosta Rotary Club President Mark Manchester. “As Rotarians, living our motto of ‘Service Above Self,’ we were proud to provide desperately needed supplies and help make a meaningful impact during this critical time.”

Tom Gooding, who chaired the Valdosta Rotary Club’s efforts, said, “LAMP works tirelessly serving the homeless, destitute, and others in need. Being part of this initiative allowed us to make a meaningful impact and strengthen our community in a time of great need.”

The Valdosta Rotary Club’s donation to LAMP was funded by a $2,500 Rotary District 6920 Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief Grant, plus $350 donated by the Moultrie Rotary Club. The Rotary International Foundation provided Rotary District 6920 with a $25,000 Hurricane Helene Disaster Relief Grant, divided among ten Rotary Clubs in communities significantly impacted by Hurricane Helene’s destruction.

For more information on the Rotary Club of Valdosta, visit www.valdostarotary.org or email rotaryofvaldosta@gmail.com