//Valdosta residents urged to take precautions against severe weather

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta is urging residents to take precautions to protect homes and the community with severe temperatures coming.

With colder temperatures on the way, the Valdosta Utilities Department is urging residents to take necessary precautions to protect their homes, water systems, and community.

Key Recommendations for Freezing Weather:

Drip Faucets: Allow water to trickle from indoor and outdoor faucets to prevent pipes from freezing. Unhook Water Hoses: Disconnect and drain all outdoor hoses to avoid damage to your water system. Avoid Using Sprinklers: Running sprinklers during freezing weather can create dangerous icy road conditions.

Protecting Your Backflow Preventer:

A backflow preventer safeguards your water supply from contaminants. Follow these steps to prepare it for cold weather and avoid costly repairs:

Turn Off the Water Supply: Locate and shut off the valve controlling water flow to the backflow preventer. Drain the Device: Open test cocks using a flathead screwdriver to release trapped water and leave them open during freezing temperatures. Insulate the System: Wrap the backflow preventer and exposed pipes with foam insulation or insulating tape. Add Extra Protection: Cover the device with a weatherproof, insulated enclosure for added freeze protection. Monitor Regularly: Check insulation and the device throughout winter to ensure it’s in good condition.

Taking these proactive steps can save residents from unnecessary repairs and help keep our community safe during freezing weather.

For additional information or assistance, please contact the Valdosta Utilities Department at 229.259.3592.