//Valdosta residents earn spot on GSU Fall 2024 President’s, Dean’s Lists

VALDOSTA – Georgia Southern University recently recognized Valdosta residents for earning a spot on the Fall 2024 President’s and Dean’s Lists.

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 2,520 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2024 President’s List. To be eligible for the President’s List, a student must have at least a 4.0 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Chelsea Baker of Valdosta (31602)

Carter Ellington of Valdosta (31605)

Jose Estevez of Valdosta (31605)

Marlo Hodges of Valdosta (31601)

John Horne of Valdosta (31602)

Thi Hoang Phung Huynh of Valdosta (31601)

Jasmin Jenkins of Valdosta (31601)

Robert Lockhart of Valdosta (31605)

Zyanna Morgan of Valdosta (31601)

Amani Newson of Valdosta (31605)

Amary Newson of Valdosta (31605)

Caymen O’neal of Valdosta (31602)

Jayden Stone of Valdosta (31601)

Georgia Southern University recently recognized approximately 4,100 students for excellence in academics on the Fall 2024 Dean’s List. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must have at least a 3.5 grade point average and carry a minimum of 12 hours for the semester.

Avery Childers of Valdosta (31606)

Taylor Crews of Valdosta (31602)

Ross Dawson of Valdosta (31602)

Ramone Estevez of Valdosta (31605)

Kendree Gardner of Valdosta (31605)

Camari Gaskins of Valdosta (31605)

Aniyah Hairston of Valdosta (31605)

Pedro Haranki of Valdosta (31601)

Mason Hodges of Valdosta (31601)

Sariah Mccaskey of Valdosta (31605)

Cerigan Phillips of Valdosta (31605)

McLean Reagan of Valdosta (31602)

A`Mari Smith of Valdosta (31601)

Declan Walker of Valdosta (31605)

Sean Whatley of Valdosta (31602)

Kaleece Williams of Valdosta (31605)

