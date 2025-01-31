//Valdosta native named to The Citadel’s Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Citadel congratulates Valdosta native among others for being named to the fall 2024 semester Dean’s List.

Alexander Sinnott of Valdosta, GA is among the more than 1,300 cadets and students recognized for their academic achievements during the fall 2024 semester.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher, with no grade of I (Incomplete) and no grade below C for work in a semester.

Cadets who are named to the dean’s list receive a medal, which is worn on their uniform during the semester following their academic achievement. Non-cadet students on the dean’s list are presented a certificate.

Academics at The Citadel are divided between five schools: the Tommy and Victoria Baker School of Business, the School of Engineering, the School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the Swain Family School of Science and Mathematics and the Zucker Family School of Education.

