//Valdosta Love Where You Live Road Cleanup has been canceled

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta Public Works Department announces the Love Where You Live Road Cleanup has been canceled due to weather.

The City of Valdosta Public Works Department regrets to announce that the January Love Where You Live Road Cleanup, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 25, has been canceled due to unforeseen weather conditions.

While this decision was not made lightly, the safety and well-being of our volunteers remain our top priority.

“We’re disappointed we can’t kick off the year as planned, but we’re already looking ahead to February,” said Chandra McAllister, Community Sustainability Coordinator. “We appreciate everyone’s enthusiasm and encourage you to join us for the next event. Together, we’ll continue working toward a cleaner, greener Valdosta.”

Details for the February Love Where You Live Road Cleanup will be announced soon. Stay tuned for updates by visiting the City of Valdosta’s website and social media channels.

For more information regarding future cleanups, contact Community Sustainability Coordinator Chandra McAllister at 229-259-3588 or cmcallister@valdostacity.com.