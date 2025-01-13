//Valdosta Government 101 program applications now open

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces that applications are now open for the annual Government 101 program.

The City of Valdosta is excited to announce that applications are now open for the annual Government 101 program. This initiative, spearheaded by the City of Valdosta, offers an engaging and educational opportunity for residents to gain an in-depth understanding of how their city government operates.

Government 101 is designed for citizens who wish to deepen their knowledge of municipal governance. Participants will explore various topics, including Quality of Life, Community and Neighborhood Development, Public Safety, Municipal Government, and Essential Operational Government Services. Each class is hosted at a different venue to provide participants with firsthand experiences of various city functions.

Program Details:

Duration: Six weeks, from April 14 to May 19, 2025.

Six weeks, from April 14 to May 19, 2025. Schedule: Weekly classes are held on Mondays at 5:30 p.m.

Weekly classes are held on Mondays at 5:30 p.m. Locations: Various venues across Valdosta, culminating in a graduation at Valdosta City Hall Council Chambers on Monday, May 19, 2025.

Eligibility:

Open to residents of Valdosta who are interested in understanding their city government.

Up to five high school seniors may enroll with a parent or legal guardian.

Participants must be U.S. citizens; residency within the City of Valdosta is not mandatory.

Limited to 20 participants on a first-come, first-served basis.

How to Apply: Applications are available online at https://tinyurl.com/2025COVGOV101 or through the City of Valdosta’s website under the Public Information Department’s Citizen Outreach tab. The deadline to apply is Monday, March 31, 2025.

“The Government 101 program is a cornerstone of our community engagement efforts, offering citizens a unique opportunity to better understand the workings of their local government,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “We encourage residents to apply and join us in fostering a more informed and involved community.”

Requirements:

Background investigation as part of the application process.

Completion of a separate criminal history form (obtained upon applying).

Felony or recent serious misdemeanor convictions may result in exclusion.

Personal information is treated with utmost confidentiality.

Spaces are limited, so interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications promptly. For more information, visit www.valdostacity.com or contact Public Information Officer Sharah’ Denton at (229) 259-3548 or sdenton@valdostacity.com.